Certificate saga: I have been vindicated – Adeleke
Certificate saga: I have been vindicated – Adeleke

Image result for Certificate saga: I have been vindicated - AdelekeGovernorship candidate of the people’s Democratic Party for the September the 22nd election, Ademola Adeleke has commended the judiciary for upholding the truth on the case challenging the authenticity of his certificate.

Addressing newsmen, Adeleke who was flanked by some of his friends while in school said the judgement has vindicated him that he truly attended secondary school.

According to him, he chose to remain silent after the PDP Primaries for his unchanged belief in party supremacy and utmost respect for the leadership of the party.

