Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso
Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

The blues are obviously not ready to let go yet, defender Marcos Alonso.

Due to market closure, Chelsea has been reported to have revealed how much they would charge for the defender to Real Madrid.

According to a report, The Los Blacos have been told that the Spanish left-back won’t cost less than €60 million.

Madrid are currently not ready to pay the fee for the 27-year-old and the Blues are not open to sell Alonso as well.

The report also claimed that the West London club doesn’t want Alonso to leave Stamford Bridge because the transfer window in Premier League has closed already and Chelsea don’t have any chance to sign a replacement if the defender joins the Santiago Bernabeu club.

However, things could change next summer when Juventus could make a new attempt to sign Marcelo from Real Madrid.

Tuttosports report says if Juventus signs Marcelo for a fee close to €50million, then Madrid would accept to pay €60million to sign Alonso from Chelsea.

