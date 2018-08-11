Home Health Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb
Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb
Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb

Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb

APC candidate optimistic about winning Katsina north by-election

By-election: Buhari's Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

Nine killed, houses razed as rival criminal gangs clash in Benue

Police report indicts former DSS boss of 'violation of Nigerian constitution'

Image result for Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburbFive persons have been reported dead after a cholera outbreak swept through Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The outbreak has now been brought under control and residents of the community have been advised to constantly keep their environment clean.

The district head of Ushafa, Alhaji Muhammad Baba, who  confirmed to TVC News that not
less than 5 people lost their lives in the wake of the outbreak, said the disease swept through the community with a population of about 10,000 people forcing a sanitation exercise to become necessary due to the number of cases recorded.

Most of the first cholera cases with uncontrolled stooling and vomiting were taken to the community health facility where some of the patients were stabilized before being referred to the Bwari medical center.

The residents of Ushafa were excited to take part in the clean up and call for more frequent ones in order to help curb the resurgence of cholera cases.

This recent cholera outbreak in Ushafa has pricked the minds of its residents, on the need to constantly keep their environment clean in order to forestall the repeat of a similar outbreak.

 

