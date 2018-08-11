Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb

Five persons have been reported dead after a cholera outbreak swept through Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The outbreak has now been brought under control and residents of the community have been advised to constantly keep their environment clean.

The district head of Ushafa, Alhaji Muhammad Baba, who confirmed to TVC News that not

less than 5 people lost their lives in the wake of the outbreak, said the disease swept through the community with a population of about 10,000 people forcing a sanitation exercise to become necessary due to the number of cases recorded.

Most of the first cholera cases with uncontrolled stooling and vomiting were taken to the community health facility where some of the patients were stabilized before being referred to the Bwari medical center.

The residents of Ushafa were excited to take part in the clean up and call for more frequent ones in order to help curb the resurgence of cholera cases.

This recent cholera outbreak in Ushafa has pricked the minds of its residents, on the need to constantly keep their environment clean in order to forestall the repeat of a similar outbreak.

