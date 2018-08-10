Home International Congo’s Kabila not seeking another term in office
Congo’s Kabila not seeking another term in office
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila will not stand in the election scheduled for December.

He has picked his hard-core loyalist to stand in his stead.

The announcement that former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary would represent Kabila’s ruling coalition in the Dec. 23 vote, came just hours before the deadline to register candidates.

Ramazani is a hard core loyalist to Kabila and under European Union sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, including deadly crackdowns by security forces on protesters.

