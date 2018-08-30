Cop killed, patrol car vandalized by angry mob in Lagos

A police patrol team stationed at a black spot at College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos was attacked by an irate mob for a yet to be determined reason. In the process, a Sergeant, Esiabor Collins with service number 260326, was attacked and killed. The patrol vehicle was also vandalized by the rampaging mob.

According to a press statement from the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer. CSP Chike Oti, preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the mob, mainly youths had earlier that morning gone to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba with the intention to overrun the police formation and commit arson but found it impregnable.

“However, the Area Commander in-charge, spoke to them, promising to cause an investigation into their grievances which bothered on the death of a youth who allegedly died today 29/08/18, two weeks after an alleged encounter with some policemen.

“At this juncture, it must be clearly stated that the police authorities in the state are unaware of any encounter with the deceased as no formal complaint was received to that effect.

“The Commissioner of Police notes that the penchant to take laws into own hands by some people who easily constitute themselves into a mob is becoming worrisome to say the least.

“The Command wishes state that the deceased officer and indeed the entire patrol team had the option of defending themselves with their firearms against the mob but chose to show restraint in face of provocation but unfortunately the rampaging mob never allowed them that option hence Sgt. Collins paid the supreme price.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, notes that policemen in the state had on several occasions shown restraints in the face of provocative actions. He therefore warns that policemen may be forced to use their firearms to defend themselves, other people about being killed by a mob and in the protection of government assets.

“He urges parents to warn their children to refrain from such acts which according to him may lead to a breach of the peace and unnecessary bloodletting”, the statement read.

Reports indicate five persons have been arrested in connection with this incident and have been transferred to the Homicide section at the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department. They would be better charged for murder at the conclusion of investigation.

Share this: Tweet



