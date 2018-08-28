CORA Award: Playwrights to win N35.7m prize money

The ninth edition of CORA- The Nigeria Prize for Literature Book Party held in Lagos, brought together authors, scholars and literary enthusiasts across the country.

TVC News Ozi Okoli who was at the Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, venue of the event, reports that 11 shortlisted authors made the long list of The Nigeria Prize for Literature sponsored by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

This year’s long listed authors for the drama category are vying for the biggest cash prize award for a literary competition on the continent of Africa. The eventual winner will receive the sum of N35.7 million naira donated by NLNG.

Activities lined up for this year’s edition of the book party cuts across general discussion session anchored by Deji Toye, poetic rendition and book reading of the works of the selected authors.

Some of the selected authors who spoke to our crew, explained why they wrote on corruption and used drama as a means of expression.

Since the first edition in 2010, the Book Party has become a platform through which the shortlisted writers are engaged on their work by the public.

