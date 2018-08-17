Home News Court adjourns Bayelsa Journalist Abiri’s case till Sept 5
Court adjourns Bayelsa Journalist Abiri’s case till Sept 5
News
Nigeria
Court adjourns Bayelsa Journalist Abiri's case till Sept 5

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of a journalist, Jones Abiri, until September Magistrate Chukwuemeka Okafor adjourned the trail on Friday following the absence of the prosecutor and the defence counsel in court when the case was called.

Abiri, a Bayelsa-based journalist and publisher of the Weekly Source Magazine, was arrested on July 21, 2016, at his office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He was arrested for his alleged link to armed militancy in the Niger Delta region, an allegation he has since denied.

The journalist was detained in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) without trial for more than two years. He was later granted bail on Wednesday after being charged to court following public outcry.

