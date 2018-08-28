Home News Court cautions against unlawful removal of Saraki
Image result for Court cautions against unlawful means of removing SarakiA Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has cautioned against any move aimed at unlawfully removing Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

Senators Rafiu Adebayo and Isa Misau had dragged the Attorney General of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Services to court, to restrain them from aiding in the forceful impeachment of the Senate President.

In a short ruling, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the security forces should hold action pending the determination of the suit.

The parties were enjoined to respect the authority of the court and the integrity of the judicial process.

The court adjourned and directed parties to file in their processes.

