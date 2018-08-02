Court fixes October 4 for ruling on El-Zakzaky’s bail application

A Kaduna high Court has fixed October 4 for ruling on the bail application of Shiite leader Ibrahim El Zakzaky. The court picked the date on Thursday following the arraignment of El Zakzaky and his wife on. They are being charged with eight counts bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disturbance of peace, amongst other allegations.

The duo were first arraigned on May 15, but the court adjourned the hearing on the application for their bail till June 21.

However, the matter could not be heard as scheduled due to the absence of the judge and the case was subsequently adjourned till July 11, for the continuation of hearing on their bail application.

He has been in detention since 2015 .

