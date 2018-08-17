Court grants Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe bail

Premium times journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, who has been detained since Tuesday has been released.

He was released this morning after being granted N500,000 bail by magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed of the Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrate Court in Abuja.

The judge had first heard the case on Wednesday after Ogundipe was secretly arraigned without being allowed legal representation.

He was arrested for refusing to disclose his source for a story.

The story, which was also published by other news media, revealed a report by the Police Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The report indicted sacked Director General of the State Service Lawal Daura for his role in the siege on the National Assembly last week.

