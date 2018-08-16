Home News Court halts Saraki’s move to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant
Image result for Court halts Saraki's move to declare Akpabio's seat vacantAn FCT High Court sitting in Bwari has restrained Senate President Bukola Saraki from declaring the seat of former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio vacant.

Justice Othman Musa also ordered Saraki not to impede Senator Akpabio’s access to the Senate building or take any action aimed at “overreaching his privileges and rights as a Senator pending the determination of the originating Summons of the applicant.”

The orders were made after an application by Akpabio’s lawyers, Chikaosolu Ojukwu and Ebere Ahanonu seeking to stop moves to declare his seat vacant following his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit has been adjourned to August 29 for further hearing.

