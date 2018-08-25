Home News Court orders Army Chief to pay 11 million naira over illegal detention
Court orders Army Chief to pay 11 million naira over illegal detention
Court orders Army Chief to pay 11 million naira over illegal detention

Court orders Army Chief to pay 11 million naira over illegal detention

A judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to pay 11 million naira to 11 Gombe State indigenes that were illegally detained by the Army.

Ijeoma Ojukwu, in her judgment, said the detention of the applicants since July 6 was illegal and unconstitutional.

She added that the detention of the 11 people was a breach of their fundamental rights and ordered their immediate release.

The applicants were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army on July 6 following the murder of one David Jauro Stephen.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was equally cited as the 2nd Respondent in the matter.

