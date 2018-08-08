Home News Court orders IGP Idris to effect arrest of INEC boss
Image result for Court orders IGP Idris to effect arrest of INEC bossA federal high Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to effect the arrest of the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu.

The court wants the INEC boss brought to court on August 14 to face contempt charge for violating its order.

How it all started…..

Recall that the Justice Stephen Pam-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had last Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged contempt of court.

The Judge ruled that the INEC boss be arrested for refusing to appear before it for the third time. The INEC Chairman was summoned to appear before the court on July 10, 2018 but failed to appear.

However, after the INEC boss failed to appear before the court on July 5, and 10, to defend a contempt proceeding filed by Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, Chairman and Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State respectively against him, Justice Pam, however, gave the order for the immediate arrest of the Chairman by the police.

But the INEC boss has since appealed the order of his arrest.

 

