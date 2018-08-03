Home News Court restrains APC, Oshiomhole from dissolving Kwara Exco
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Image result for Court restrains Oshiomhole, NWC from dissolving Kwara APC ExcoA high court in Ilorin has restrained the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress or officers of party from dissolving the state executive committee of the party.

The court granted the application after hearing the submission of Abdulwahab Bamidele, counsel to Kwara APC chairman, and the APC secretary, who are claimants in the suit, filed before Justice Umar.

They had dragged the national chairman of the APC , Adams Oshiomhole and five others before the court on the purported dissolution of the Kwara APC executive committee by the NWC of the party.

