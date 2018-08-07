Customs intercepts more than 4,000 bag of smuggled rice

The Nigerian Customs Service has seized trucks of smuggled rice in Kogi State. The customs said the consignment was brought into the country through the creeks and land borders.

Lara Afolayan reports. Trucks containing four thousand two hundred bags of smuggled rice intercepted and seized by the Nigerian customs in North Central Nigeria.

The customs believes these items were brought in through the waterways and land borders.

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with this unauthorized consignment. The customs says making these types of seizures is challenging but it is determined to keep up with efforts at combating smuggling in Nigeria.

It advises the country’s smugglers to desist from doing so, urging them to take advantage of government’s agriculture programmes to grow rice for economic benefit instead of smuggling them into the country.

Share this: Tweet



