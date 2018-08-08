Customs seeks inter-agency synergy to tackle smuggling

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has called for improved synergy among security agencies in the country, in order to ensure that smuggling activities are reduced drastically. The Assistant Controller General (ACG) of Customs in charge of Zone ‘A’, Aminu Dahiru, stated this while addressing officers and men of the command at the command’s office in Ijofin, Ipokia Local Government of the state.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that the ACG followed the team to the creeks which the smugglers use as routes for their illicit trade.

The visit was a morale booster for men of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State, as they received the Assistant Comptroller General to their command with colourful guards of honour.

The ACG who was conducted round the command by the Comptroller, Michael Agbara was also received by some service chiefs in the state.

After a brief meeting at the State headquarters in Abeokuta where he signed the visitors register, the next place was Ijofin where his men and other security agencies are working together to combat smuggling in the land.

Dahiru who was happy about the good relationship among officers met on ground noted that the menace of smuggling requires combined efforts to be decimated. He warned that activities of smugglers portend great danger for the country, if not urgently checked.

The ACG maintained that smuggling activities have continued to have negative effects on revenue generation in the country and wants all hands to be on deck to encourage local production of goods and kick against illegally imported products

He also visited the Ogun Guandong Free Trade Zone to see what is going on there to encourage officers on the field.

Dahiru who requested for renewed patriotism on the part of the officers and men of the command, especially those operating in the hinterlands said Customs remains one strong agency of Government and no matter the level of intimidation, harassment and blackmail can make his officers relax at their duty post.

On his part, the Comptroller, Michael Agbara appreciated the management of the Nigeria Customs service for officers welfare and supports but demanded for more operational vehicles in order to assist his men work effectively.

The ACG assured him that the federal government through the management of Customs will work on it.

Share this: Tweet



