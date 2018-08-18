Customs seizes 738kg Pangloin shells from Chinese apartment

Seventeen sacks of Pangolin scales which falls under export prohibited items have been evacuated from a Chinese apartment in Satelite town, Lagos. The outgoing Comptroller of the federal operations unit zone A, Mohammed Uba showcased the seizures and commended officers of the command for due diligence in anti smuggling activities.

The command has recorded increasing seizures of Pangolin scales, in addition to the latest 738 kg Pangolin scales with a duty paid value of more than N175m (one hundred and seventy five million naira).

Comptroller Uba noted that the fight against smuggling is a continuous warfare as he handed over to the new comptroller, Aliyu Mohammed.

