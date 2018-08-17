Dapo Abiodun declares intention for Ogun governorship seat

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has hailed the decision of the leadership of the party to adopt direct primaries in choosing the Candidate of the party as the best form of promotion of democratic principles in the party.

He made this known while declaring his intention to vie for the governorship position of the gateway state.

Our Correspondent reports that indigenes from all the three Senatorial districts of the state are showing interest in the Governorship position despite the initial zoning of the position to Ogun West by the governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun who hails from Iperu Remo, Ogun East Senatorial district, and a close friend of the governor, dared his friend to declare his intention to run for the apex seat in the state, despite the open campaign of the Governor for an Ogun West Governorship candidate.

He commended the leadership of the party, especially the national Chairman and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the adoption of direct primary as against the delegate system.

When asked if he would approach things differently from the incumbent, he commended the Governor for his hard work, but said there are some things he would do differently, if given the opportunity to lead, as the governor of the state.

On the economy of the state, he vowed to raise the bar and ensure that revenue generation receives a boost in order to enhance development across the length and breath of the state.

