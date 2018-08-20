Defectors left APC because they wanted automatic tickets -Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has finally spoken on the defection of some chieftains from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tinubu says if Saraki had remained in the APC, he would be unable to reclaim his Senate seat, let alone the Senate Presidency.

and Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, left the APC because they wanted automatic tickets, which the party could not guarantee.

He thus bolted because he lusts for the presidency, but was promised by the PDP, at least, a return to his position in the Senate.

“For Saraki to talk about lack of governance is for him to deny who he is and the position he holds. The man stands as Nigeria’s number three citizen. Clothed is he in ample power and influence. If he saw areas where government and the nation needed help, he could have easily applied his energies to these areas. He could have drafted legislation and easily got passed.

The former Lagos State Governor says those anticipating the decline of the APC on account of the defections will soon be disappointed.

“I believe in the collective wisdom of the people. They will choose the right way for they are Nigerians, which means they shall do what is right and just.”

