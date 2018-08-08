Home International Defences in place to protect future Russia meddling – Mattis
Defences in place to protect future Russia meddling – Mattis
Defences in place to protect future Russia meddling – Mattis

Defences in place to protect future Russia meddling – Mattis

US Defence Secretary, Erdogan meet on Security concerns

Security heightened at the E.U. ahead of Trump's visit

Image result for Defences in place to protect future Russia meddling - MattisThe United states is taking measures to ensure what happened in 2016 during the elections does not repeat itself. U.S. Defense Secretary, James Mattis has further revealed that defenses are in place to protect future elections from Russian meddling.

During a meeting with the UK Defence Minister Gavin Williamson, Mattis added that they have engaged in support of the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement in order to maintain the integrity of the election.

Williamson says the U.S. should also be commended for expelling 60 Russian diplomats in March as punishment to the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.

