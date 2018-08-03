DJAN embarks on war against drug abuse

Deejays Association of Nigeria, DJAN, has embarked on a sensitization drive against drug abuse.

The lagos state chapter of the association called on its members to use their craft to ensure the war against drug abuse is won.

Late legendary Reggae artiste, Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, also known as Ras Kimono who died on June the 10th will begin his final journey home on August the 17th with a wake at his residence.

That’s among other activities lined up for his burial.

He will be buried on August the 25th in Delta state,

Born on May 9, 1958, Ras Kimono rose to fame in 1989 with his album, ‘Under pressure’ which launched him to stardom.

Share this: Tweet



