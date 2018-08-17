ECOWAS to set up response mechanism workshop on flooding in Nig.

A technical committee would be set up to address the vulnerability of flooding in some states, in Nigeria.

This became necessary after a two – day flood emergency response and management workshop was organized by the economic community of west African states early warning and response mechanism in Nigeria.

The workshop will take place in seven states from August to September with the aim of bringing state Governors together to give updates on the efforts made towards mitigating imminent flood incidents in their states.

