Education: Policy makers concerned about poor funding
Image result for Nigerian education sectorNigerian Policy makers in the education sector are concerned about the poor funding of the sector. They disclosed this at a gathering in Abuja to deliberate on possible ways of ensuring that the sector meets the 2030 educational agenda.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports that the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization has recommended the allocation of 26 percent budgetary benchmark to the
education sector.  This bench mark is to enable nations adequately cater for rising education
needs in their countries.

Nigeria still falls short of this recommendations as it only allocated 7 percent of its total 2018 budget of 9.12 trillion to the education sector which is below half of UNESCO’s bench mark recommendation.

In a country like Nigeria with over 10 million Out of school children, stakeholders are concerned about the poor funding of the sector and call for more funding, considering its importance to the growth of any Nation.

This gathering of the highest policy making body in the sector in its 63rd meeting is charged to come up with policies that will enable the education sector be better funded and restore the values of the education system.

With the theme : “funding of education for the achievement of education 2030 agenda”, stakeholders say there is need for all hands to be on deck to see to the realization of this agenda.

