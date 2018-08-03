Egypt names Javier Aguirre as national Coach

Egypt’s national side have hired Mexican coach Javier Aguirre to lead them into the next World Cup in Qatar after the nation’s hugely disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The pharaohs were knocked out of the tournament at the first stage with three losses when many had expected them to qualify out of what was seen as a relatively easy group for the Africans.

The 59-year-old Mexican Aguirre, who played for his country at the 1986 World Cup and coached them in 2010, has signed a four-year contract that will earn him a monthly salary of $120,000

Aguirre previously coached the Japanese national team and Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.

