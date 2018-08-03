Home Football Egypt names Javier Aguirre as national Coach
Egypt names Javier Aguirre as national Coach
Football
International
Sports
0

Egypt names Javier Aguirre as national Coach

0
0
now viewing

Egypt names Javier Aguirre as national Coach

now playing

Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

now playing

Egypt passes bill to block popular social media accounts

now playing

Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years

now playing

Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial over Rabaa sit-in

now playing

Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

Image result for Javier Aguirre signs four year deal to coach Egypt's national teamEgypt’s national side have hired Mexican coach Javier Aguirre to lead them into the next World Cup in Qatar after the nation’s hugely disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The pharaohs were knocked out of the tournament at the first stage with three losses when many had expected them to qualify out of what was seen as a relatively easy group for the Africans.

The 59-year-old Mexican Aguirre, who played for his country at the 1986 World Cup and coached them in 2010, has signed a four-year contract that will earn him a monthly salary of $120,000
Aguirre previously coached the Japanese national team and Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.

 

Related Posts

Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

TVCN 0

Egypt passes bill to block popular social media accounts

TVCN 0

Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies