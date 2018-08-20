Home News Eid el-Kabir: Dogara preaches love, tolerance
Eid el-Kabir: Dogara preaches love, tolerance
Eid el-Kabir: Dogara preaches love, tolerance

Yakubu Dogara-TVC
Eid el-Kabir: Dogara preaches love, tolerance

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has enjoined the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians in general to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love and tolerance for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

In a goodwill message to Muslims to mark the Eid el-kabir Sallah celebration, Speaker Dogara also charged religious leaders to always preach and promote ethno-religious tolerance as well as foster peace and unity among the people ahead of the 2019 general elections for the good of the nation.

“While rejoicing with our Muslim brothers on this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, which symbolises sacrifice and obedience, I wish to enjoin all people of goodwill to be steadfast in love for one another and demonstrate renewed commitment to the Nigerian project in order to make our society ideal for all and towards the fulfillment of the country’s great potentials”.

“I also urge our religious leaders to take advantage of the season and preach peace, unity and tolerance among the diverse people, especially now that the country is at critical political crossroads, with the electioneering process gaining momentum as the 2019 general elections draw nearer”.

“On our part as lawmakers, we will continue to pursue people-oriented legislations and initiate reforms and legislative interventions that will guarantee peace and stability in the polity and the nation as a whole as well as improve the living conditions of the citizens”.

