Eight killed, 310 cows rustled in Plateau state

Police authority in Plateau State has confirmed the killing of 8 people by suspected Fulani militia in 2 communities of Barkin Ladi local government area of the State last Wednesday night.

The Spokesperson of the Command Mathias Tyopev confirmed the attack to journalist at the Command headquarters in Jos the State capital.

310 cows belonging to the natives were also alleged to have been rustle by the attackers during the raid.

A total number of 95 houses were reported to have been burnt down by the perpetrators leaving 3 people badly injured.

