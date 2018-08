Grains and Cassava farmers in Ekiti State are protesting against the delay in the release of loans approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The placard carrying farmers are in the premises of the Ado Ekiti office of the agency saddled with the responsibility of disbursing the loans – the Nigeria Incentive – based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL.

The farmers have resolved to continue to storm the office until they get a positive response.

