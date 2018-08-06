EkitiVotes: Tribunal grants APC’s prayer to inspect election materials

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Monday granted the prayers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to inspect election materials and results of the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The APC was represented at the tribunal by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Ariyo, who led six other counsel.

Justice Suleiman Belgore, while granting the prayers, said the counsel had sought the order of the court to access the election materials in order to make photocopy of the documents of the election materials and to use forensic equipment to view the handwriting of the election result.

The request, he also said, was to obtain and photocopy all the election materials which were also in custody of the first respondent, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal chairman granted the application, saying this was also approved for the PDP.

