Elections budget: Reps committee meets with INEC leadership

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters is meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abuja.

INEC ‘s Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, is in attendance at the meeting chaired by Aisha Dukku, a member representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency.

The meeting is said to tackle the 2019 elections budget and the controversies therein.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had on Tuesday said the National Assembly would not reconvene until its committee presents its report on the 2019 election budget.

