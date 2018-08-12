Emmanuel Dania emerges ANN new national chairman

Emmanuel Dania has emerged the National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN. The ANN was one of the political parties registered about two years ago and hopes to control Nigeria’s seat of power in the forthcoming general election.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that the newly elected National Executive members of the Alliance for New Nigeria taking the oath of office. Their emergence is the outcome of the party’s first national convention held in Abuja over the weekend.

Declaring the convention open, Interim National Chairman, Jay Samuels said the party now has a membership base of about two hundred and fifty thousand. He expressed conviction that the figure will rapidly swell by the time the next election is conducted and this will enable the party win, especially the presidential seat.

The new Executives who emerged by consensus say their goal is to deliver key public offices to the party.

The convention provided one good ground for political office seekers on the party’s platform to sell their candidature.

Among the newly elected are Isah Tijani as National Vice Chairman, Umar Sheikh as National Secretary, Akinloye Oyeniyi is National Publicity Secretary and Olumide Akinola as National Youth Leader.

