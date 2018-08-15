Home Business Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs
Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs

0
0
now viewing

Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs

now playing

Energy theft worry electricity discos

Image result for DISCOs condemn energy theft, say it's bad for businessElectricity distribution companies are worried about the rise of energy theft by consumers across the country.

At a town hall meeting in Amuwo Odofin ,Officials from Eko Electricity distribution company said efforts are been made to improve monitoring mechanism to help stop to this ugly trend

They added that the negative impact of energy theft and loses to the electricity value chain can not be over emphasized.

Distribution companies want customers to pay their bills as at when due and support them in the fight against energy theft.

Related Posts

Energy theft worry electricity discos

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies