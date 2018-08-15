Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs

Electricity distribution companies are worried about the rise of energy theft by consumers across the country.

At a town hall meeting in Amuwo Odofin ,Officials from Eko Electricity distribution company said efforts are been made to improve monitoring mechanism to help stop to this ugly trend

They added that the negative impact of energy theft and loses to the electricity value chain can not be over emphasized.

Distribution companies want customers to pay their bills as at when due and support them in the fight against energy theft.

Share this: Tweet



