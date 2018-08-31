Europa league: French striker, Antoine Griezmann named 2017/18 player

French striker, Antoine Griezmann has emerged 2017/18 Europa league player of the season

The Atletico Madrid striker beat Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and Atletico team-mate Diego Godin to the award

The UEFA Europa League draws are currently been held with teams waiting with batted breath for their opposition as the race for European glory kicks off.

Luka Modric was yesterday August 30, 2018 declared UEFA Champions League player of the year, beating both Christiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah to the award.

