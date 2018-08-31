Home Football Europa league: French striker, Antoine Griezmann named 2017/18 player
Europa league: French striker, Antoine Griezmann named 2017/18 player

Europa league: French striker, Antoine Griezmann named 2017/18 player

Russia 2018: Lacazette, Martial out of French squad

UEFA confirm Europa League final to hold

Mourinho unhappy with Rostov field ahead of Europa round of 16 tie

Manchester United to face FC Rostov in Europa League round of 16

French striker, Antoine Griezmann has emerged 2017/18 Europa league player of the season

The Atletico Madrid striker beat Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and Atletico team-mate Diego Godin to the award

The UEFA Europa League draws are currently been held with teams waiting with batted breath for their opposition as the race for European glory kicks off.

Luka Modric was yesterday August 30, 2018 declared UEFA Champions League player of the year, beating both Christiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah to the award.

