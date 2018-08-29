Home News Ex-Delta governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan dumps PDP for APC
News
Nigeria
Politics
Image result for Ex-Delta governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan dumps PDP for APCThe immediate past governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Uduaghan announced his defection on Wednesday in a statement entitled ‘Moving On To The Bigger Playing Field’.

Uduaghan decried that the toughest challenge for any leader in the Niger Delta region has been the issue of peace and security since 1997.

Among other reasons, Uduaghan explained that he decided to join the ruling party because of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s effort in tackling the crisis in the region.

He commended the President for going with the option of engaging stakeholders in the Niger Delta to address the issues rather than the use of force.

The former governor believes this approach by the APC led Federal Government has pointed in “a direction that is at once progressive and developmental.”

