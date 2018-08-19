Ex-JAMB Registrar’s son, Olumide Ojerinde joins Reps race in Oyo

Olumide Ojerinde, son of the immediate past registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde has joined the race for the house of representatives.

He is aspiring to represent the people of Irepo/Olorunsogo/Orelope federal constituency of Oyo state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

At a public declaration of interest in his Igboho hometown, Oyo state, Olumide promised to attract federal presence to his constituency.

He believes this is the time for the youth to aspire for position of authority and impact on the lives of the people.

The event also witnessed the formal defection of hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party members to the All Progressives Congress.

Share this: Tweet



