Ex-West Ham player to be jailed for advertising ex-wife as escort

Ex-West Ham player, Tomas Repka has been sentenced to six months in prison for advertising ex-wife as escort

The ex-West Ham defender was jailed for advertising the sexual services of his ex-wife, Vlad’ka Erbova, on the internet.

Repka, who spent five years in east London, was sentenced at a court in Brno, the Czech Republic on Thursday, according to Mirror UK

Repka was found guilty of posting three fake escort ads online claiming to be for his ex-wife, Erbova.

The retired centre – back has appealed the sentence, meaning a judge must now decide whether he should spend six months behind bars.

Repka’s current partner, TV presenter Katerina Kristelova, was also hit with a £1,750 fine for her part in the crime.

Ms. Erbova said: “I collapsed when I found out who had done it. I could not sleep. I needed to see a psychiatrist, and I am going into therapy.”

Repka said: “I’m sorry – it was wrong of me. But my relationship with my ex-wife was not good. I wasn’t able to see my son, and the situation escalated.”

Share this: Tweet



