Experts call for increase in budgetary allocation for health

A university teacher, Professor Adenike Olaogun has urged the Nigerian government to increase budgetary allocation to the health sector. Professor Olaogun, who is a senior lecturer at the Department of Nursing, BOWEN University, Iwo in Osun State, spoke at the 2018 Nurses’ Week celebration in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

TVC News Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the week brought together past leaders of the union, members of the nursing profession and top government officials.

Delivering a lecture titled, Nurses: A Voice to Lead Health is a Human Right, a university Don, Professor Adenike Olaogun said challenges facing the health sector should be blamed on government alone.

Olaogun is of the opinion that nurses should always show more care for patients, as they are trained to be.

In his speech, the State Chairman of the Association, Abel Oloniyo urged government to always provide adequate security for health workers.He described nurses as a very important part of the health sector.

The State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro said government is doing everything possible to ensure safety of medical workers in hospitals across the state.

The annual celebration, affords nurses and midwives opportunity to interact on how to improve the profession.

