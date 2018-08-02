Home Health Experts offer corrective services on hearing loss in Katsina
Experts offer corrective services on hearing loss in Katsina
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Experts offer corrective services on hearing loss in Katsina

0
0
now viewing

Experts offer corrective services on hearing loss in Katsina

now playing

Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

now playing

Rainstorm kills 25 persons, destroys 80 homes in Katsina

now playing

Former Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema faces trial over alleged money laundering

Katsina-Rally-TVCNews
now playing

Katsina APC holds grand rally to usher in decampees

Ibrahim-Shema-TVCNews
now playing

Former Katsina Governor Shema's corruption trial adjourned

Image result for hearing loss in KatsinaExperts have called on the Katsina state government to invest more in the areas of employment, training and the provision of health facilities to address hearing loss amongst the residents.

This is because the state has been rated among the states with the worst hearing-loss statistics in the Country.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that many who attended the event where the call was made, have various degrees of hearing loss. Some of them will undergo free corrective ear surgery while others will go home with hearing aid devices

Medical practitioners believe it’s high time the Katsina State government paid more attention to the issues surrounding hearing loss.

They believe through partnership the problems of hearing impairment could be significantly reduced without the state government committing much financial resources.

The Katsina state Commissioner for Women Affairs said her Ministry is to focus more Women and children faced with these challenges.

Some of the beneficiaries of the free Medical services who expressed their appreciation, said they heave a sigh of relief at the corrective services provided.

Hearing impairment is said to constitute one of the challenges to the educational and economic development of Children and Adults alike.

Related Posts

Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

TVCN 0

Rainstorm kills 25 persons, destroys 80 homes in Katsina

TVCN 1

Former Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema faces trial over alleged money laundering

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies