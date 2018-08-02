Experts offer corrective services on hearing loss in Katsina

Experts have called on the Katsina state government to invest more in the areas of employment, training and the provision of health facilities to address hearing loss amongst the residents.

This is because the state has been rated among the states with the worst hearing-loss statistics in the Country.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that many who attended the event where the call was made, have various degrees of hearing loss. Some of them will undergo free corrective ear surgery while others will go home with hearing aid devices

Medical practitioners believe it’s high time the Katsina State government paid more attention to the issues surrounding hearing loss.

They believe through partnership the problems of hearing impairment could be significantly reduced without the state government committing much financial resources.

The Katsina state Commissioner for Women Affairs said her Ministry is to focus more Women and children faced with these challenges.

Some of the beneficiaries of the free Medical services who expressed their appreciation, said they heave a sigh of relief at the corrective services provided.

Hearing impairment is said to constitute one of the challenges to the educational and economic development of Children and Adults alike.

Share this: Tweet



