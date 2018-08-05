Home News F.G to review national security architecture
F.G to review national security architecture
News
Nigeria
0

F.G to review national security architecture

0
0
now viewing

F.G to review national security architecture

now playing

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

now playing

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani's suspension

now playing

Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

now playing

Women Affairs minister denies her resignation was to defect to the PDP

UNICEF -Sokoto -TVC
now playing

UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization

The Federal Government is set for a review of the national security architecture of the country so that contemporary security challenges can be better tackled..

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who represented President Buhari at the graduation of participants of Course-26 at the National Defence College, stresses that the review would make room
for better deployment of the police rather than the military for internal security operations.

The week-long event is to mark the end of a year of training for these participants at the National Defence College.

Apart from those from the Nigerian Armed Forces and allied agencies, other participants in the Course-26 are from 16 foreign countries including Ghana,Benin Republic, India, Bangladesh and Germany.

The course is often followed with a promotion particularly for participants from the Nigerian Armed Forces.  They who would be assuming strategic leadership positions in their various organisations are expected to initial policy changes.

Related Posts

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

TVCN 0

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension

TVCN 0

Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies