F.G to review national security architecture

The Federal Government is set for a review of the national security architecture of the country so that contemporary security challenges can be better tackled..

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who represented President Buhari at the graduation of participants of Course-26 at the National Defence College, stresses that the review would make room

for better deployment of the police rather than the military for internal security operations.

The week-long event is to mark the end of a year of training for these participants at the National Defence College.

Apart from those from the Nigerian Armed Forces and allied agencies, other participants in the Course-26 are from 16 foreign countries including Ghana,Benin Republic, India, Bangladesh and Germany.

The course is often followed with a promotion particularly for participants from the Nigerian Armed Forces. They who would be assuming strategic leadership positions in their various organisations are expected to initial policy changes.

