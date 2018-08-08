Falconets are good enough to qualify – Godwin Izilien

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien has charged the Nigerian women U-20 national team to rise above the disappointing defeat to German and win their remaining group games.

Izilien is optimistic that the Nigerian girls can beat Haiti and China in the next two matches. but has called on the coaching crew to work on the tactically organisation and shooting ability of the Falconets to ensure they utilised all the chances they create in games.

Izilien also urged the Nigerian Football Federation to continue supporting the team in every capacity.

The Falconets will hope to compound the woes of Haiti on Thursday 9th of August in their second group C game at the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s world cup.

