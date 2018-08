The Federal Executive Council has approved the augmentation of the contract for a series of roads in Enugu state from N10.3b to N15.7n.

Briefing Statehouse Correspondents, Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, explained that there was need to revise the project because in the past, there had been a lack of appropriate budgeting and funding, which made difficult to complete the road projects.

