Federal agency warns of floods in seven states

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NHSA, has warned of more flooding in seven states of the country.

They are Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa states.

An official of the agency, Clement Nze, issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency disclosed that both Kainji and Jebba dams were already spilling water downstream while the level of water in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital has exceeded the corresponding value.

According to the statement, the flood is likely to affect some states located on the banks of River Niger in the North-central, South-south, and South-eastern parts of the country.

