Federal Poly Ekowe Senior Staff demand 100% payment to avert strike

The Federal Polytechnic of Oil And Gas Ekowe Chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, has commended the Minister Of Education for responding to its cry of salary shortfall since 2014.

In a communique issued at the end of its congress in Yenagoa, members of the body expressed hope that the emolument of Principal Officers should not be drawn from the over burdened wage bill to avert worsening shortfall.

The Senior Staff Association of the polytechnic also demanded one hundred percent of its salary to avoid a strike action.

