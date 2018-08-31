Fela Durotoye emerges PACT consensus candidate, Moghalu opts out of coalition
Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has emerged the consensus candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) group.
He was unveiled after an election amongst Kingsley Moghalu, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Ahmed Buhari, Tope Fasua, and Sina Fagbenro-Byron. Others include Eragbe Anslem, Jaye Gaskia, Mathias Tsado, Victor Ani-Laju, Alistair Soyode, Godstime Sidney Iroabuchi, Clement Jimbo, and Elishama Ideh.
It is with profound gratitude and great humility that I accept your nomination as the Consensus Candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) pic.twitter.com/V7CnNgYu4U
— FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) August 30, 2018