FG approves action plan on money laundering
FG approves action plan on money laundering

FG approves action plan on money laundering

Image result for FG approves action plan for combating terrorism fundingThe Federal Executive Council has approved an action plan meant to combat the funding of terrorism and address money laundering issues.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this while briefing statehouse correspondents after this week’s council meeting.

Council also approved an agreement between Nigeria and Macau considering the mutual exchange of prisoners.

It also approved the award of a contract for the full reconstruction of Tincan Island –Oworonsoki–Toll gate road, which will be done using a Public-Private-Partnership model.

