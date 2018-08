The Debt Management Office said the Federal Government’s bond auction for August was oversubscribed by N90 billion.

The Director general Debt Management Office, Abraham Nwankwo made this known in Abuja.

Nwankwo said N90 billion worth of bonds were offered in three tenors of five, seven and 10 years.

He added that allotments were successful to bidders at 14.39,14.60 and 14.69 per cent for five, seven and ten year bonds respectively.

