FG releases list of 69 ongoing road projects in Southeast

The Federal Government has released the full list of the 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South-east to counter the reports quoting some governors claiming that the the region has been marginalised.In a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said though the contracts for many of the roads were awarded before the advent of this Administration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all, hence work on the roads has lingered.

The Minister said the 69 roads and bridges, which are spread across the five states in the South-east, are now in different stages of completion, thanks to the funding sourced by the present Administration from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The minister added that the federal government is considering using some of the recovered looted funds to prosecute major infrastructural development across the state.

See the list below.

