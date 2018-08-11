FG to establish 300 hectares grazing reserve in Katsina

The Climate Change Adaptation And Agribusiness Support Programme, CASP said it will establish three hundred hectares of grazing reserve across Katsina state. This according to the Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh would assist in preventing farmers -herders conflict in the state.

Also as part of efforts towards reducing poverty and to increase food security, the IFAD/CASP has rehabilitated a two point Five kilometre rural feeder road.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that 22 rural feeder roads are undergoing Rehabilitation across some seven states.

243 new rural roads will also be constructed cutting across Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Yobe states, and this the Agriculture Minister benefit of farming communities.

The state Project Coordinator of CASP stated that grass would be produced on fifty hectares of land to serve as communal grazing reserve.

Members of the benefitting Communities expressed appreciation to the Climate Change Adaptation And Agribusiness Support Programme for the the feeder road and the range land.

The Sukwanawa Earth Dam in Daura LGA is undergoing Rehabilitation work to serve as a water Drinking Point for Animals.

