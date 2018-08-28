FG to kick off Nigerian skills qualifications framework

The Federal government said it is putting in place final plans for a skills qualification frame work in the education System. The Minister of education Adamu Adamu disclosed this while declaring open the international conference of the Commonwealth Association of technical universities and polytechnics in Africa

He said the frame work will provide a system for the promotion of standardisation and recognition of working skills.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports that the growing challenge of Youth unemployment and underemployment is now a source of grave concern for most Africa leaders due to the rise in criminal activities and the spread of poverty in Africa.

The Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa wants African leaders to embrace technical and vocational Education as a way out of unemployment in Africa.

They condemn a situation where youths would rather be admitted into conventional universities than technical institutions.

CAPA is an association mandated to promote skills and the professional development of member Countries.

Participants believe that the Africa economy will become a force to reckon with if African governments will support technical and vocational education in their various Countries.

The Conference will address how member Countries can accelerate industrialization in their Economies.

