FG to revive Industrial Clusters to boost economic growth

Nigeria’s Trade and Investment authorities are positive that the revival of the country’s industrial clusters will boost economic growth.

Minister of state for trade and investment, Aisha Abubakar, made this known at a forum on industrial clusters in Abuja.

Our Correspondent reports that the twenty three industrial clusters in the country face problems of obsolete equipment, poor finding and inadequate personnel. Government hopes to convert these clusters to enterprise zones for economic growth and development.

The industrial development clusters are to be transformed through public private partnerships.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency SMEDAN, expects this to transform their present and provide critical infrastructure as well as a network platform for MSMEs.

The industrial development clusters’ viability study was carried with the support of the African Development Bank.

The country’s twenty three clusters were put in place within a twenty year period that spanned the nineteen sixties to the eighties.

The clusters are spread across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

