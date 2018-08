A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ekiti State, has called on the Federal Government, to approach the Supreme Court, to sort out the impasse created by what he calls a minority opposition Senator, leading the red chamber.

The former lawmaker who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, went further to highlight the constitutional provisions, to remove the Senate President.

He also disclosed his intention to seek his constituency’s mandate, to return to the Senate in 2019.

Share this: Tweet